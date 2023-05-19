Juventus-Milan, 28 May, at 8.45pm. A déjà vu. The League has established the day and time of the matches valid for the 37th day of Serie A, the penultimate, setting the match as a postponement of Sunday evening. The date will surely have lit a light bulb in the heads of enthusiasts with a certain memory. In fact, both teams faced each other on the same day twenty years earlier, in a far more important circumstance such as the Champions League final.

Twenty years ago

It was 2003, when a historic match for Italian football was being staged in Manchester, with two representatives of Serie A competing for the top European competition. In that event, the score had been held for 120 minutes at 0-0, with the cup having been awarded on penalties. For Juve the only ones to score were Birindelli and Del Piero, with Trezeguet, Zalayeta and Montero who missed from eleven metres; the Rossoneri lifted the trophy thanks to goals from Serginho, Nesta and Shevchenko, making the mistakes of Seedorf and Kaladze useless. One thing is certain: this time it certainly won’t end up the same way. Everything will be decided in the ninety minutes, which will give a further indication of the teams that will occupy the other three places behind Napoli, useful for participation in the group stage of the next Champions League.