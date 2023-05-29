Juventus-Milan in the sign of Giroud: the report cards (photo Lapresse)

Juventus-Milan report cards: passed and rejected

Milan



Giroud vote 8 Juve gagged him for almost the entire first half, up to the magical header, elusive for Szczesny, who sent Milan into the Champions League

Thiaw-Tomori vote 7 Evening full of thoughts and worries, many poisonous balls go around in the penalty area, but the Rossoneri central pair never loses concentration

Maignan vote 6.5 Not sensational opportunities in his area, but a few poisonous shots from outside the area (especially that of Cuadrado in the first half) that the Milan goalkeeper always defuses in the best way

Calabria-Theo Hernandez vote 6.5 Juve pushes on the flanks (Kostic on one side and Cuadrado-Chiesa on the other) and the two AC Milan full-backs keep up the pressure. Giroud’s goal cross came from the captain’s foot

Theo Hernandez – Church (photo Lapresse)

Tonali vote 6.5 Usual test as a leader in the middle of the field

Kalulu rating 6.5 Enter in the last minutes and save from Danilo’s turn that could give Juve the 1-1

Lea vote 6 He gets caught in the first half, in the second half he manages to find two or three ideas – especially by concentrating – which open up the black and white defense. In the final he had a one-on-one with Gatti who finished with a shot high over the crossbar

Krunic vote 5.5 A lot of grit, but he loses a few balls too many

Diaz vote 5.5 Juve don’t give him an inch of space in the middle of the pitch and he struggles to find plays that can destroy the black and white cage

Messias vote 5.5 A lot of effort (like when he chases Danilo who counterattacks on the other wing), little quality. More lively Saelemaekers (score 6-) who replaces him in the 55th minute even if the Belgian would have a tempting opportunity to close the match (well freed by Giroud), but his diagonal shot isn’t a winner

Juventus

Danilo vote 6,5 The best in the black and white defense, he also had the chance to equalize in the final but he wasn’t lucky

Church vote 6 He runs, puts in a few good stretches and never gives up: signs of growth this post-injury season. Next year the feeling is that we will see the best Chiesa again

Kean vote 6 He moves well and especially in the first half he is one of the liveliest: a positive point of reference up front. Drops a bit in the second half. In the last half hour he enters Milik (vote 5) which is seen less and gives a lower sense of danger than Kean

Juventus players greet the fans at the end of the match (photo Lapresse)



Square vote 6 He holds Leao well, puts his soul into both phases of the game and engages Maignan with a nice shot from outside the box

Iling-Junior vote 6 Enter well in the final minutes and try to give vitality to the Juventus action

Bremer vote 6 Flawless performance until his exit due to injury in the finale

Kostic vote 5.5 It stings, points, runs a lot on the right, but Calabria contains it

Locatelli vote 5 Good in containment, slow in construction

Cats vote 5 Generous try, but Giroud’s goal was seen as a spectator on the pitch

Di Maria vote 5 A test without quality in what could be the last night as a black and white at the Allianz Stadium

