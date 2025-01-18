







Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Juventus – Milan of Serie A, which is played at Juventus Stadium at 6:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Juventus – Milan

Classification and statistics between Juventus – Milan

Juventus comes to the match after having faced each other the day before



Turin



while Milan played their last Serie A match against



Cagliari



. He Juventus currently occupies the position number 4 of Serie A with 37 points, while their rival,

Milanoccupies the place 8 with 31 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Juventus schedule, the Milan schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.