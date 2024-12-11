



























































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Juventus – Manchester City of the Champions League, which is played at Juventus Stadium at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

Champions League 2 by M+, Champions League 4 by M+

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Juventus – Manchester City

Classification and statistics between Juventus – Manchester City

Juventus comes to the match after having faced each other the day before



Aston Villa



while Manchester City played their last Champions League match against



Feyenoord



. He Juventus currently occupies the position number 14 of the Champions League with 11 points, while their rival,

Manchester Cityoccupies the place 22 with 8 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Champions League matches of the day, the Juventus schedule, the Manchester City schedule and the Champions League statistics. You can also check the Champions League standings.