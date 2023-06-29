Juventus, the price of Chiesa: 60 million are needed

There is a queue for Federico Chiesa, but everything will depend on the offers. Juventus doesn’t consider anyone non-transferable, but they don’t sell out either. So here is the Newcastle (I’m not satisfied with having snatched Tonali away from Milan) he’s in the front row, but just behind the club at the bottom Pif here’s Liverpool and Aston Villa, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain that observe and could come into play. The price of the Juventus winger? With 60 million Juve could negotiate.

Juventus-Zaniolo? Galatasaray would go on Dybala

Nicolò Zaniolo has officially opened at Juventus: the former midfielder of Roma was clear, either he stays at Galatasaray or wears the black and white shirt. Other hypotheses are not in his head this summer. And Juve taking the blue player could make an involuntary assist a…. Paulo Dybala. According to calciomercato.it, the Turkish club with the money from the sale of Zaniolo is thinking about Joya (who has a 12 million clause for foreign countries and 20 for Italy: the latter can be canceled by Roma but only by increasing her salary from 3.8 million to 6). The idea would be to form a super attack couple made in Argentina: Icardi-Dybala. Assuming they manage to keep Maurito, whose loan from PSG has expired: he felt good in Istanbul (and led the team to win the national title with goals: 22 in the league), but the Italian hypotheses remain which lead to Juventus (should Vlahovic leave) or perhaps to Milan. A social clue of Wanda Nara (later deleted) in the past few hours he had made us think…

Juventus transfer market: Weah, Parisi, Vlahovic, Milinkovic Savic and Fresneda

In pills. Medical visits for Timothy Weah (son of King George): the American international born in 2000 ex Lille will be the new black and white right winger taking the legacy of Cuadrado. On the left wing Juve pushes for Fabio Parisi: 7-8 million plus Ranocchia’s price tag, 10 + technical compensation for Empoli’s request for the 23-year-old. Dusan Vlakhovic? Confirmations of Real Madrid’s interest arrive from Spain, but it’s not the first name on the list. The blancos have Mbappè in mind, they don’t lose sight of Osimhen (who, however, has an agreement with Bayern Munich: the Germans will now have to convince Napoli to sell him) and in the last few hours there have also been rumors about Lautaro Martinez. Milinkovic-Savic: the Sergeant from Lazio is always and very popular, but after Rabiot’s renewal everything is at a standstill and the track can only warm up again if Juve manages to place some redundancies (Arthur, Zakaria and McKennie). The Juventus club would have asked Valladolid for information on Ivan FresnedaSpanish left-back born in 2004: according to “El Mundo Deportivo”, the request is 20 million euros for the player’s booking, which would also be followed by Barcelona, ​​Borussia Dortmund and Milan.

CLAUDIO CHIELLINI IS THE NEW HEAD OF NEXT GEN AREA

Claudio Chiellini, starting from 1 July 2023, will be the Head of Next Gen Area of ​​Juventus. A homecoming, for him, after the black and white journey that began in 2014 and ended in June 2021 to live the experience as sporting director of Pisa, in Serie B. Two seasons with the Tuscan club: in the first, third place in B, with the promotion dream waned at the last step, in the Playoff final against Monza, promoted to A after extra time at the end of a very high level two-legged match; in the second, the one that has just ended, instead, eleventh place in the standings, two points from the playoff zone.

Now the return to Juventusto take over a key asset for the club, the Next Gen, which he saw born and of which he was Team Coordinator for three seasons, accompanying it in its first years of life.

