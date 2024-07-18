The Juventus of Turin He moved very quickly in the transfer market and stole the signing of the Colombian Juan David Cabal to Inter Milan, who had been on the right track until the appearance of the Vecchia Signora.

According to the criteria of

The 23-year-old Colombian defender arrived this Thursday at Turin to pass medical tests in the J Medical and sign a new contract with Juventus, which will pay a significant amount for the former Atletico Nacional.

Juan Cabal Photo:Private file Share

Juventus takes Cabal

“Juve have made a splash: Cabal has arrived, who has been on Inter’s radar for a long time. Giuntoli sees the Verona winger as a reinforcement for Juve next year,” the club said on Thursday. Sporting Gazette.

The team led by Thiago Motta closed an agreement with the Hellas Verona on a basis of 10 million euros plus two million in variables for objectives. “Juventus have reached an agreement with Hellas Verona for David Juan Cabal for 10 million euros plus an additional 2 million euros. An agreement has also been reached on the part of the player. The agreement is not linked to Juventus’ plan to sign Todibo as a central defender, it is separate news,” explained the transfer market expert, Fabrizio Romano.

“The talks were extremely productive, both between the club and with the player’s entourage: Juve had been interested in the winger born in 2001 for some time, the Nerazzurri seemed to be ahead of the negotiations, but now Juve have practically closed the deal,” wrote the aforementioned media outlet.

Juan David Cabal He will wear the second shirt in Italy after a very productive time at Hellas Verona, a team in which he played 1,498 minutes in the Italian Serie A spread over 22 games, 17 of which were as a starter.

The Colombian defender, who arrived in Italy in August 2022, is joining Juventus to fight for a place at left back in coach Thiago Motta’s back four. “Juventus would give the player the opportunity to play his cards – as a left winger – for a starting shirt.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS