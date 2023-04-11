Juventus’ season has not been what they expected when it started at the beginning of August. La Vecchia Signora suffered a very significant reduction in points that made it very difficult for them to qualify for the European Cups for next season, they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the group stage and many of their players could leave the Turin institution to balance the club finances and in this situation Leandro Paredes enters.
The midfielder, who was crowned world champion with the Argentine National Team in Qatar 2022, has been on loan from PSG to the Italian team since the beginning of the season and in the last few hours it was confirmed that Juventus will not make use of the option purchase and must return to the Parisian team once the 2022/23 campaign ends.
This situation was coming since Paredes was not adding many minutes on the field of play and it was rumored that he had a strong argument like Massimiliano Allegri and that this clearly influenced his playing minutes. The player who emerged in Boca has barely played 25 games so far this season in which he has only been able to give a single assist. A very low figure for a player of this quality.
The future of the Argentine midfielder is unknown since it is not known if PSG will seek to keep his services and a new change of scenery is a great possibility. Much has been rumored about a possible transfer to the Premier League as many teams have been interested in the past and now it is a real possibility. There was also talk about a possible return to Boca but the player has ruled it out as he feels he can remain in elite football for many more seasons.
The future of Paredes is unknown but he will continue to seek to add minutes in the competitions ahead of him, such as the definition of Serie A and the UEFA Europa League where Juve is in the quarterfinals.
#Juventus #decision #future #Leandro #Paredes
