Leandro Paredes will leave Juventus at the end of the season, confirmed — the plan won’t change. 🚨⚪️🇦🇷 #juventus

Paredes will return to PSG as an option to buy clause won’t be triggered — then decision will be made on his future. pic.twitter.com/9vzCspgCwm

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 10, 2023