The players of the Italian football club “Juventus” in the first match of the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Champions League lost to rivals from the Portuguese “Porto”.

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday in Porto, ended with a score of 2: 1. For the hosts, Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi (2nd minute) and Mali national team striker Moussa Marega (46) scored goals.

The only goal for Juventus was scored by Italian midfielder Federico Chiesa (82).

We add that the return leg Juventus – Porto will be held on March 9 in Turin.

Earlier it was reported that the French football club PSG defeated the Catalan “Barcelona” in the first match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

The meeting took place in Barcelona, ​​its score was 4: 1. Lionel Messi scored against the home team. He converted a goal from the penalty spot in the 27th minute of the match.