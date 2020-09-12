Juventus Turin closed the 2019-20 monetary yr with a lack of 71.4 million euros, with a internet monetary debt of 385.2 million eurosIn accordance with the stability sheet offered this Friday by the board of administrators of the Turin sports activities entity by videoconference on the odd shareholders’ assembly.

Thus, in accordance with the accounts offered by the president of the entity, Andrea Agnelli, the income recorded within the not too long ago concluded marketing campaign was 573.4 million euros, which represents 8% lower than what occurred on the finish of the 2018-19 monetary yr (621.4 million earnings), undoubtedly affected the earnings assertion by the disaster marked by the coronavirus pandemic and that pressured, amongst different points , a break from the competitors and having to play with out an viewers, and regardless of the financial savings of 90 million euros in salaries, by advantage of the settlement made between the membership and the gamers and the coach.

Within the 2018-19 season, the loss for the yr stood at 39.9 million euros.

Web monetary debt as of June 30, 2020 stands at 385.2 million euros, in development in relation to the final December 31, when the consequences of the capital enhance of 298 million made by the entity had been mirrored. Juventus additionally contemplates that, given the present financial and monetary context, marked by the coronavirus, a loss can also be anticipated on the finish of the following monetary yr 2020-21.