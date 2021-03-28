Juventus will seek a revolution in the summer market. The evaluation of the current season will not be able to be fully carried out until the conclusion of Serie A, but everything indicates that the note for the current campaign will be low after the hit in the Champions League, the main objective, and given the current situation in the domestic championship .

Tuttosport today makes a review of the names that are shuffled to give a turn to the course of the Turinese ship, and one of them draws attention to the rest: João Félix. The Portuguese of Atlético de Madrid would be on the list of footballers who, at least, are taken into account when thinking about a future renewal.

Although the Vecchia Signora did not have it easy in any case. It is true that the mattress, in his second season at Atlético, has not finished convincing, but at the club they continue to believe that he is the right player to become a flagship in the coming years. His credit is still wide, even more so given his age, and he is convinced that with maturity the performance that is expected of him will come. Not to mention its price. Juventus would not be among the clubs that right now could afford to go for the athletic jewel.

But in the list of names of Paratici there are also footballers like Icardi, to whom injuries are weighing down this season in Paris and who alternates starts with substitutions given the high competition in the offensive field of the team. OR Isco, whose departure from Real Madrid next summer is taken for granted and who for years has been a goal of Juventus, something that does not seem to have changed his slump in performance at the white club.

There is also talk of the Barcelona player Dembélé, who this season is starting to look like the footballer who attracted the attention of all of Europe in Dortmund, and from Gabriel Jesus, which has been sounding for Juve for a long time and whose future at City could depend on whether a great striker arrives this summer (there is talk of Kane).

In short, a list of great names that join other more modest ones, such as Locatelli (Sassuolo) and that as a whole would respond to the desire of the club to rejuvenate and ‘Italianize’ its squad, while also satisfying Cristiano Ronaldo so that you decide to continue at least one more season.