Juventus returned from the American tour and started training again at Continassa, with a welcome guest.

Today in the house of the Juventus there was a special guest: Liam Brady. The former Irish midfielder he first visited the museum and then the Juventus sports centerwhere the team resumed work today after the two days of rest granted by Massimiliano Merryupon returning from the tour in the United States. The Juventus club has published several photos of the visit of the former midfield director, welcomed as a great in the history of the Club.

This is the tribute dedicated on the official Juventus website: “A very welcome visit today in Turin: that of Liam Brady, who visited lo Juventus Museumbefore and on Training Center at Continassa then. Two seasons, two Scudetti for Liam,Juventus from 1980 to 1982. And not just any Scudetti: 19 ‘and 20’, that of the second star. Sealed right by his own famous penalty in Catanzaro … Just that ball, the one kicked on May 16, 1982 by Liam, it was delivered today, 40 years later, to the Juventus Museum! “.

Brady arrived in Turin in 1980 fromArsenal, wearing the Juventus shirt for two seasons. It was, however, the first foreigner purchased by the Juventus club after the reopening of the Italian championship to foreigners. Despite the short time spent at the Old Lady’s court, the Irishman made his mark with those two Scudetti, complete with a winning goal for the second. In Serie A he also wore the jerseys of Sampdoria, Inter And Ascolibefore ending his career at West Ham. See also The soccer player of the Ecuadorian National Team who confessed: 'I am Colombian'

August 3, 2022 (change August 3, 2022 | 20:42)

