Juventus Lecce live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

JUVENTUS LECCE STREAMING TV – Today, Wednesday 3 May 2023, at 6 pm Juventus and Lecce take to the field at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, a match valid for the 33rd day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Juventus Lecce on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Juventus and Lecce will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Juventus Lecce kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm today, Wednesday 3 May 2023. In this article, we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Juventus Lecce on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Church, Vlahovic.

LECCE (4-3-3): Falcon; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Umtiti, Gallo; Hjulmand, Blin, Oudin; Banda, Colombo, Di Francesco.

