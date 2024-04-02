Juventus Lazio live streaming, TV and probable lineups for the Coppa Italia semi-final

JUVENTUS LAZIO STREAMING TV – Tonight, Tuesday 2 April 2024, at 9pm Juventus and Lazio take to the field at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, a match valid for the first leg of the semi-finals of the 2023-2024 Italian Cup. Where to watch Juventus Lazio live on TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Italian Cup match between Juventus and Lazio will be visible live on free-to-air TV, free of charge, on Canale 5. There will be an extensive pre- and post-match program with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Juventus Lazio kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Tuesday 2 April 2024. Live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Infinity. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Juventus Lazio on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the two coaches' choices could be for today's match:

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Church. All. Allegri.

LAZIO (3-4-2-1): Mandas; Patric, Romagnoli, Gila; Felipe Anderson, Guendouzi, Vecino, Marusic; Zaccagni, Luis Alberto; Motionless. All. Tudor.

