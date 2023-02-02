Juventus Lazio live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Italian Cup match

JUVENTUS LAZIO STREAMING TV – Tonight, Thursday 2 February 2023, at 21 Juventus and Lazio take to the field at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, a match valid for the quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 Italian Cup. Where to see Juventus Lazio on live TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Lazio will be visible free-to-air on live TV on Canale 5. Extensive pre- and post-match coverage is expected with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Juventus Lazio kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm today, Thursday 2 February 2023. In live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Play.it. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Juventus Lazio on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

JUVENTUS (3-5-2) – Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; DiMaria, Kean. Merry Herds

LAZIO (4-3-3) – Maximian; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri

ALL THE NEWS ON SERIES A