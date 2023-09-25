A league

Dazn he listened to theOpen Var, i.e. the audio of the dialogues between the referee and his colleagues at VAR on the dubious episodes. In the studio, during “Sunday Night Square”, the designer Gianluca Rocchi returned to the goal scored by Vlahovic in Juventus-Lazio. Var Massimiliano Irrati looks for the image that shows without any doubt whether the ball controlled by McKennie went out or not. He doesn’t find it and then, as per protocol, he confirms the decision made on the field by referee Maresca and his collaborators: the goal is validated. The next proof is in an image analyzed with the tool used to evaluate offsides. The projection of the ball on the ground shows that the ball was still in play, even if only slightly.



04:47