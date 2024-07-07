Juventus expands its social offering by introducing a new communication channel dedicated to its fans on WhatsApp. From today, fans of the Bianconeri team have the opportunity to sign up for this service to receive updates and information about the club directly on their smartphones. The new WhatsApp channel was conceived to offer direct and constant contact with the company, allowing fans to always stay up to date on everything that happens in the Juventus world. Through this platform, supporters will be able to receive official news, ticket details and special content relating to the protagonists who take to the field.

The launch aims to create a more targeted and personalized information experience, trying to reduce the confusion and dispersion of news that often characterize other social platforms. The initiative is part of a broader strategy of the black and white club, aimed at increasing fan engagement and making the most of the opportunities offered by new technologies. The decision to open a channel on Meta’s messaging service is a decision already taken by several Italian and foreign clubs. Inter and Verona were the first two clubs to announce the creation of their own WhatsApp channel, already in 2023, followed in 2024 by Milan, Roma, Parma Calcio, Salernitana, Napoli and many others.