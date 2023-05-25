Juventus, Lapo Elkann very hard. Here’s what pissed him off

There Juventus is at the center of the blizzard after the penalty Of ten points for the affair of capital gains and inflated balance sheets, and now, sun two days to go of the championship, the race to enter the Champions hangs by a thread. But there is even the risk of un exclusion from all European cups of the office. A scenario he also alluded to Evelina Christillin, a well-known Juventus fan but above all an additional UEFA member on the FIFA Council. Phrases they did rage the Juventus supporters who responded harshly, last in order of time Lapo Elkann.

The scion of the Agnelli house was tough on social media. A user prompted him like this: “What do you think of the serious words of Evelina Christillin, a Uefa member?”. Lapo went wild and in no uncertain terms he expressed himself thus: “It is grotesque for me it is one without soul and without dignityAnd shameful. A social climber, a poor woman”. Then the final blow in response to another user: “We asphalt it“. Two days from the end of Serie A, the Juventus club can no longer afford to make calculations, they have to win both games and hope that Milan lose against Verona on the last day to hold on to Champions. But then off the field there is still the proceedings for the salaries and the possible decision of UEFA which could further complicate things.

