Kostic decides Juventus-Inter, which assists Rabiot and Fagioli

Filip Kostic is the hero of the Italian derby: devastating counterattack with assists Rabiot for the 1-0 and assists a Beans that launches the Juventus at 2-0 onInter. The Serbian is the best in the field on the night in Turin which marks the Bianconeri’s overtaking on the Nerazzurri in the standings now fifth at 25 points with the Champions area within reach (and that scudetto still far away: Naples to +10). “Great team spirit today, a hard battle won and what an atmosphere at the Stadium”, she commented on Instagram.

Filip Kostic (Lapresse)



Kostic, the sliding doors of Juventus-Inter

For Filip Kostic Juventus-Inter is the sliding doors match: today he wears the Old Lady’s shirt after the coup on the summer transfer market (when he engraved his will: yes to Juve and no to West Hamahead in the negotiations to bring him to the Premier League): he was taken by theEintracht Frankfurt (back from a season with 4 goals and 7 assists) because the recovery time of Federico Chiesa from the knee injury they indicated caution and a return to full capacity in 2023. In January, however, Kostic risked wearing the Nerazzurri jersey: with Perisic expiring at the end of the year, Inter was about to accelerate on him. The deal seemed feasible, then the opportunity presented itself for the Milanese club to go up Robin Gosens leaving theAtalanta and Kostic remained in the Bundesliga …

