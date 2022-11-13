Juventus begins the World Cup holiday with 31 points, and is one point ahead of Lazio, fourth, and Inter Milan, fifth, while it is ten points behind leaders Napoli.

The “Old Lady” team had an early chance to score in the sixth minute, but Kane fired from close range over the crossbar.

After 5 minutes, Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Providel starred to save a direct shot from midfielder Nicolo Fagoli.

The host grabbed the lead at the end of the first half when Kane put the ball over Providedell, who was outside the penalty area and only watched the ball pass into the goal.

Arkadiusz Milik could have doubled his lead after the break, but Brovedel read the Poland striker’s intentions and blocked his attempt.

Kane strengthened Juventus’ superiority in the 54th minute, when he followed winger Philip Kostic’s shot from Providel.

Milik made it 3-0 with a low direct kick after Federico Chiesa’s cross near the end.

Lazio could have scored a face-saving goal in stoppage time, but substitute Matias Vecino’s shot hit the crossbar, and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved Philippe Anderson’s chance.