“Planning a strong future on and off the pitch.” With these words John Elkann, president and CEO of Exor which holds the majority of Juventus shares, commented on the capital increase announced by the Board of Directors of the Juventus club.

On the sidelines of the presentation of the Science Gateway at CERN in Geneva, Exor’s number one addressed, three days before the event which will celebrate one hundred years of ownership of the club by the Agnelli family, some aspects regarding the future of Juventus: “The 2023-24 season celebrates the 100-year bond that my family has with Juventus and that Juventus has with my family, as well as also being a year zero.”

Juventus therefore starts again with a capital increase of 200 million. Fresh money that covers the red in the balance sheet, practically halved after the summer transfer market and the reduction of the wage bill, and which gives the club solidity: “It’s a zero year because it’s the year in which Juventus starts again on more real bases – he added -. The work that is underway and the solidity that this capital increase gives allow Juventus to plan a strong future on and off the pitch. We know that if someone is strong on the pitch he is also strong off it.” When asked about the possibility of another capital increase, John Elkann replied that “this capital increase accompanies a prospective plan”: it is therefore not a question of liquidity for market interventions but to plan an even more solid future for the club.