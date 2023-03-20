Rome (dpa)

Juventus defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the Derby of Italy, in the 27th round of the Italian Football League.

With this victory, Juventus raised its score to 41 points in seventh place, while Inter Milan’s balance froze at 50 points in third place, as it wasted the opportunity to regain second place, which Lazio snatched earlier by beating its neighbor Roma 1/0.

Philip Kostic scored the only goal of the match for Juventus in the 23rd minute.

The match witnessed the expulsion of Inter player Danilo D’Ambrosio in the seventh minute of the calculated time instead of lost for the second half, which is the same fate that Leandro Paredes, the Juventus player, suffered in the same minute.

For his part, Napoli continued to excel at the top of the competition after achieving a big victory against its host Turin, defeating it 4-0, in the competitions of the same stage, while Lazio rose to second place by defeating Roma 1-0. In two other matches today, Sunday, Fiorentina beat Lecce 1-0 and Sampdoria beat Hellas Verona 3-1.