The signings that Chelsea made in the last two market windows did not weigh as the club expected, those in London and that investment of more than 600 million euros in reinforcements have ended up being a total fiasco. Now, the Boehly family club is considering a cleanup within its squad and it is not surprising that several of the players for whom they paid millions of dollars last summer or the recent winter, can leave the institution due to their lack of significance within the team as well as their super star salaries.
One of the names in this scenario is that of Kalidou Koulibaly, the club paid a large amount of money to Napoli for the signing of the Senagalese whose level of play is not even the shadow of what it was in Serie A. The club did not They have him among the strong names to leave, but if offers arrive they will sit down to analyze them, and one of them could come from Turin from Juventus.
The central defender has been wanted by the Italian club for years and Juventus understands that if there is an opportunity to sign him, it is now, because they know that his price will be below the 40 million that the London team paid for him and that offer is even more tempting. to the Vecchia Signora. The Bianconeri understand that their weakest point this year has been defense and it is a problem that they want to solve at all costs, and Koulibaly would be their great bet.
