Juventus is also in fashion in the United States and Paul Pogba could not be missing among the testimonials. The American tour was also an opportunity to present the collection dedicated to Juventus created by Liberal Youth Ministry, a Mexican brand that has a very strong connection with football. The collaboration between the two brands has given rise to a series of limited edition t-shirts (all unique pieces) inspired by the away shirt of the 2022-23 season.

ALL CRAZY FOR POGBA

–

In addition to Pogba, Manuel Locatelli, Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria participated in the Los Angeles event. The Octopus was the most requested, he took photos with everyone and signed the scarf of a small fan with the Juventus shirt. He wore a black T-shirt with a Swarovski-studded top, very suited to his style. Vlahovic, on the other hand, fell in love with a reinterpretation of the away shirt with the hood and pink profiles, which he finally decided to buy. Also among the guests were Tre McKitty, Chris Rumph and Josh Palmer of the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL players, who posed with the Juventus champions.