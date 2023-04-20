The penalty of 15 points inflicted on the Turin Juventus in the Italian championship as a result of alleged irregularities in the transfers was suspended this Thursday by the College of Guarantees of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), which estimated that the sanction should be reassessed.

Juve thus recovers, at least provisionally, its 15 points and goes back to third place in the Serie A table, pending a new judgment by the court of appeal of lto Italian Football Federation, according to this decision made public one day after studying the appeal of the Piedmontese club, which requested a pure and simple annulment of the sanction.

In its decision, the Guarantees Committee, the highest level of sports justice in Italy, indicated that it had admitted Juve’s appeal against this sanction, while forwarding the case to the Federation “to review its evaluations.”

This decision opens the way to a possible reduction in the number of points with which Juve could finally be sanctioned, according to several Italian media.

The most successful club in Italian football was penalized on January 20 with a withdrawal of fifteen points for having artificially reduced its losses by making capital gains deemed overvalued in the sale of some players between 2018 and 2021.

Parallel to this procedure before the sports courts, Juve – a club that is listed on the stock market – is also the subject of a procedure before the ordinary courts for alleged accounting fraud, linked both to these “fictitious” capital gains and to “maneuvers” to defer payment of some player salaries.

According to the prosecutor’s office TurinJuve officially announced the non-payment of several months of salaries during the coronavirus pandemic, but reached private agreements with the players to pay a large part in the following accounting year.

The preliminary hearing of the examination of the trial request for the alleged accounting fraud of Juventus and 12 former and current leaders, including former president Andrea Agnelli, was postponed to May 10.

