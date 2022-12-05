Juventus risk relegation for capital gains investigation

Juventus risks relegation to Serie B for the investigation into capital gains: according to the lawyer Mattia Grassani, an expert in sports law.

Intervened at Radio I too sportbroadcast on Radio Rai, Grassani explained: “This is the heaviest and most serious investigation that Juve has undergone in its history, perhaps even greater than that of Calciopoli” because “the cases of both crime and violation of stock market rules, corporate and sporting rules embrace a range of illicit behaviors, we are obviously hypotheses, which is unprecedented”.

According to the lawyer, “Juventus risks more than a fine or penalty. What is emerging, according to the law, can lead to exclusion from the championship and relegation”.

“Article 31 paragraph 2 of the Sports Justice Code, which speaks of violations in economic-financial and management matters establishes that, if there are alterations of documents, therefore private agreements that postpone the payment of salaries, this series of hypothetical violations disciplinary measures can lead to consequences greater than the penalty” explains Grassani.

“The rule provides that, in the event of obtaining registration for the championship through alteration of documents, private agreements that postpone payments due to players in the 2021/22 season, or who even fictitiously renounce, it can even lead to exclusion from the championship , relegation to last place and loss of the title of champion of Italy”.

“Times? Since sports justice has burning times and the need for sanctions to be afflictive, unlike criminal, civil and stock market justice, should there be a referral, the proceeding will certainly be completed within the 2022/23 season and the sanctions will then be discounted immediately” continues the lawyer.

Grassani then draws a parallel with the Calciopoli affair: “The en bloc resignation of the Juventus board of directors recalls the choice made by the black and white management in 2006, when Moggi, Giraudo and Bettega resigned at the opening of the sporting proceedings. And it’s a positive sign: Juventus has made a clear cut with the past, but it’s not enough to reduce the seriousness of the facts or to arrive at milder sanctions”.

“These are corporate crimes that can no longer be repeated with the resignation, so the request for house arrest for Agnelli would be useless, I don’t think the prosecutor will appeal that request. I believe that the story will continue with all the suspects at liberty” adds the lawyer.

The lawyer then continues: “The Juve system then was to pollute and attack the refereeing system from the top. Today the fact that the same protagonists indulge in these comparisons saying it is more serious than Calciopoli demonstrates awareness of the seriousness of their behavior and certifies how all those hypotheses of crime represent even more serious behavior than in Calciopoli”.

“Because it is one thing to approach a referee or a designator, it is one thing to drug the club’s accounts, it violates the competitive parity with the other clubs, and alters the regularity of the championship” is the thought of Mattia Grassani.