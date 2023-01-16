Juventus investigation, preliminary hearing on 23 March

It’s been set for the next one March 23 the preliminary hearing for the request for indictment made by the Turin prosecutor’s office for 12 suspects plus the company, as part of theinvestigation into the accounts of Juventus.

Wednesday 18 January instead the ordinary shareholders’ meeting will be held called to ratify the appointment of the new top management of Juve proposed by the controlling shareholder Exor.

Thus the Agnelli era will end definitivelywhich the Juventus club has recently wanted to remember with a long message.

Juventus, the Agnelli era is over: 13 years of success celebrated by the club

“There are emotions. There are opinions. And then there are the incontrovertible numbers that certify an extraordinary epic, that of the 13 seasons of the Agnelli presidency. Let’s see some of them, anticipating that these are records never seen before.

19 – The trophies won by the men’s first team in recent years

10 – The competitions that Juventus Women have been able to showcase since 2017, the year they were founded

9 – From 2011/12 to 2019/20, Juventus won nine consecutive league titles, the longest streak ever recorded by a team in single-group Serie A; the previous record was five in a row, set by the black and whites between 1930/31 and 1934/35.102 – The points for the 2013/14 season, the most for a team at the end of a Serie A championship.

0 – The Bianconeri’s defeats in 2011/12, in which Juventus finished the championship without a single defeat (W23, D15), the only team to achieve this in Serie A in a 20-team championship.

44 – The matches in which Juventus scored consecutively between October 2016 and December 2017, the longest streak ever recorded by a team in Serie A.

50 – The goal of Juventus Women’s home wins last October: a record, because no one had ever achieved it in less than 60 games played.”

675 – From 2011/12 to 2019/20, Juventus were the team to score the most goals (675 in fact) in Serie A.

