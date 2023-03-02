Juventus, Zoppo’s testimony: “They wanted to put us in trouble”

The investigation named Prism which engulfed the Juventus continues. After penalty of 15 points already awarded to the Juventus club e the reset of the vertices of the old management led by Andrea Lambsnew ones emerge background sensational on the last meeting of 24 and 28 November past, last deed of fact of the old presidency, meant to make noise. “It was a tense momentthere was a rush”, says Maria Cristina Lameeffective component of supervisory board and Repubblica reports it, retracing before the Turin prosecutors, who are investigating the Juventus accountsthose days of last year, in which in a few days we are crumbled it was Lambs. We talk about budget projectwithout following the Deloitte line: «In twenty years of work I have not never seen a quoted one which does not incorporate i reliefs of a auditing firm“.

The Consob accusations and power of attorney also incumbent on board meetings: was in progress”the perfect storm“. The pool of legal it was now present to every meeting: «It has never happened to me that lawyers had a such significant weight», Zoppo continues in his deposition and reports it to Repubblica. The board of statutory auditors asks for review the project Of balance and in response “they mute the audionot the video” from the online link for 50 minutes. Like ousted from the board. The pause is used for “evaluations” by the lawyers and for translating passages. “After a quarter of an hour I ask: “President, how long does it take you to do the two page translation?” Then they reconnect and start asking us questions, for put us in a bad light. She was one machine gun“. Zoppo and colleague Forte then met discharged on 5 January.

