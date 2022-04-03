Both Dusan and Edin appreciate German brands. The Serbian center forward is a Mercedes fan, while the Bosnian striker opts for Porsche and Bugatti

Federico Mariani

Juventus and Inter are playing a good chunk of their scudetto chances at the Turin intersection. The bianconeri rely on the heavy goals of Dusan Vlahovic to stay hooked to the top places, while the Nerazzurri focus on Edin Dzeko’s class. Curiously, the reference forwards of the two teams also have a common passion for engines. In particular, it is the German brands that have captured their preferences.

here vlahovic – The Serbian center forward does not like to flaunt his car fleet on social media. However, there is some clue to his tastes. Mercedes seems to be the most popular brand. In fact, in his garage there is a Class A, a compact sedan capable of shooting thanks to a power of over 200 hp. Before this example, Vlahovic owned another car of the same model, just to underline the appreciation for the compact of the Stuttgart manufacturer. In addition, his collection also included a Ferrari Cabrio with a blue livery. See also Rome, dreaming of Totti and the axis with Mourinho. The city awaits its totems

here dzeko – German cars are also prevalent at Inter. Dzeko is certainly no exception, but made in Germany isn’t too dominant in his garage. The Bosnian created his own motorsport assortment at the time of Manchester City, when he bought a Porsche Panamera, a 330hp and 270km / h top speed car, and a Bentley Continental, capable of reaching 318 kilometers per hour with a power of 550. CV Power and comfort are the requirements of the experienced Nerazzurri forward.

I remember – Each car also carries with it important memories for the driver. From the experience in Rome at Edin there will remain the images of important goals and a historic semi-final in the Champions League, but also the Volvo XC40 with which he traveled to the capital. It is unknown if Dzeko still has the Volkswagen Golf R6 he bought when he wore the Wolfsburg shirt. With the German team he won the Bundesliga in 2009. A success celebrated by parading through the streets of the town with a Bugatti Veyron. See also Katty Martínez makes her debut with América Femenil