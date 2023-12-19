Juventus-Inter most watched Serie A match on Dazn

AND Juventus-Inter the most watched championship match on Dazn to date with an average of 2,121,865 spectators recorded last November 26th from 8.47pm to 10.39pm.

Napoli-Inter second most watched match on Dazn

In second place is always Inter in the match played at the Maradona in Naples against the Neapolitans: 2,016,504 average spectators recorded on December 3rd from 6pm to 7.54pm.

They are the only two matches to have surpassed two million spectators as shown by the report published by Auditel which includes both the Dazn ratings of census origin, measured via SDK on all devices, and the Dazn ratings coming from the satellite channels (Zona Dazn) distributed by Sky and TivùSat which are of sample origin (SuperPanel ).

Milan-Juventus on the podium ahead of Juve-Napoli. Dazn ranking

In third place is Milan-Juventus with 1,980,410 spectators of October 22nd (8.45pm-10.42pm). Close to the podium we find Juventus-Napoli of 8 December (8.45pm-10.40pm) with 1,908,333 spectators and Inter-Roma of 29 October (18.01-19.57) with 1,701,831.

The game was also played on the same day but at a different time (8.45-10.40pm). Napoli-Milan (1,643,810 spectators). The Inter-Milan derby of 16 September (18-19.53) was seen by 1,623,051. Fiorentina-Juventus of 5 November (8.49pm-10.46pm) 1,582,909 spectators. Rome-Milan of September 1st (8.46pm-10.45pm) 1,353,979. The Lazio-Roma derby on 12 November (18-19.52) 1,304,536 spectators.

