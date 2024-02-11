Juventus, Inter and Milan defeated in the 18-team Serie A. The vote

The Serie A League approved, during the Assembly held at the headquarters in via Rosellini, its policy document containing the proposals for the reform of Italian football. During the same meeting, “the absolute need to maintain the right of agreement in the federal statute was reiterated, as in the main European football systems. Furthermore, the current 20-team format of the Serie A championship was confirmed.”. This was announced by the Serie A football league.

Only four clubs – Inter, Juventus, Milan and Roma – expressed their opinion in favor of the new 18-team format, with 16 votes instead agreeing to remain with 20 teams.

“It's not a problem of 18 or 20 teams, the problem is asking that the League no longer has the right to agree, it is something that has never existed and does not exist in Europe. All football leagues have the right to agree. 18 or 20 is one of many things, if you decide to pass power to others, it is incredible,” Monza CEO Adriano Galliani explained before the vote that confirmed the confirmation of the 20-team Serie A.

Urbano Cairo: “Inter, Juve and Milan in the FIGC seemed like a Superleghina”

“Inter, Milan and Juventus disrespected the League with that match alone in the FIGC, it looked like a Superleghina in 3 – the comment of Torino president Urbano Cairo – Marotta's resignation? Absolutely not. Rift with the big names? No but the timing of that 3-way summit was totally wrong, their attitude was wrong”

GENOA, ZANGRILLO: “MAROTTA? IT HAS NOT BEEN TALKED ABOUT”

“The fundamental principles have been enshrined, the maintenance of the right of agreement and everything that comes with it. It was the main chapter, there is unanimity of consensus except for a few distinctions. We are all very cordial and democratic, but the important thing is to safeguard the principles of government, the method, when the decision is democratic and taken by consensus it is taken in the interest of the community, which is to safeguard the world of football”, the words of Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo as he left the Lega Serie A headquarters in Milan after today's meeting. On the rumors of no confidence in Beppe Marotta in the role of federal councilor: “It certainly wasn't a topic today. Dialogue and democracy foresee that there may be conflicting positions. If these positions also identify with leadership positions in terms of sporting results, you understand better than me that there is something else behind it.”