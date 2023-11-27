Juventus-Inter, Lautaro’s goal to be cancelled? Foul by Darmian on Chiesa?

Juventus-Inter ends with a 1-1 that satisfies everyone: beyond the ‘chicken goal’ conceded (cit. Max Allegri) the black and white team confirms that they have what it takes to compete with anyone all the way to the end, the black and blue team confirms themselves as leaders on a field where they lost last year (ko also at San Siro to be honest). One doubt remains: the action of Lautaro Martinez’s goal (who responded to the goal that gave Juve the momentary advantage scored by Dusan Vlahovic) was it tainted by a foul that should have led to the cancellation of the Inter tie?



Let’s see the slow motion of Graziano Cesari (Pressing) and Luca Marelli (Dazn).

Juventus-Inter, Lautaro-goal: to be cancelled? Graziano Cesari’s slow motion

Lautaro Martinez brings Juventus-Inter to a 1-1 drawbut on the development of the action Before the development of the action that starts with Sommer’s play, Darmian intercepts the ball in Juventus possession and takes a position with a hard tackle on Chiesa.

Graziano Cesari’s analysis during Pressing analyzes the episode of the Nerazzurri goal: “Chiesa falls to the ground, but Guida lets the action continue. Darmian’s right arm is wide, I don’t think it can hit the opponent’s face, because it seems to be at a lower height. Of course we don’t have very clear images available and all the replays start from the moment Sommer kicks off the action. The referee is however in a good position to judge. The Juventus striker also behaved very well, correctly, not staying on the ground for long. A situation that would perhaps have attracted the attention of the referee and his assistants in the VAR room.” Cesari concludes: “Guida maintained uniform conduct throughout the match. Pushes and light contacts were tolerated. His direction was consistent, leaving a lot of space for the game.”

Juventus-Inter, Lautaro-goal: to be cancelled? Luca Marelli’s slow motion

Was there a foul by Darmian on Chiesa at the start of the move that led to Lautaro’s goal? Former referee Luca Marelli at Dazn has no doubts: “There is a conflict between Chiesa and Darmian, the contact is on Inter’s defensive midfield. It could have looked like a hand on the face, in reality other shots show that there is no contact on the face, however Guida is in position perfect for evaluating”.

