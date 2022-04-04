L’Inter take it out Stadium and raises his scudetto chances: he decides the penalty of Hakan Calhanoglu in the final minutes of the first half. It falls there Juventus after 16 consecutive useful results and definitively exits the fight scudetto. The sprint will be 3 between Milan, Inter and Naples. Many controversies in the derby of Italy. Let’s see Graziano Cesari’s slow motion at Pressing on the dubious episodes of Juventus-Inter.

JUVENTUS-INTER: MORATA-DUMFRIES CONTACT. CESARI: “PENALTY THAT CAN BE GIVEN WIDELY”. THE MOVIOLA

“His performance is seriously inadequate Irrati. At minute 43 there is a rigor for theInter: Dumfries falls between Morata And Alex Sandro And Irrati he sees very well, he has a totally free view and for him there is nothing. At the VAR, then, it took him a second and a half to whistle the penalty, he has already decided that it is a penalty and he does not even finish seeing the action. He values ​​the ram of foul Morata on Dumfries, so much so that he warns him. What is there to evaluate? A non-punishable contact by Dumfries, then the touch of Morata on Dumfries’ shoe and the touch of Alex Sandro with the calf. It is a penalty that can be given widely, and it could also be given on the pitch. The intervention of VAR it is correct because the referee did not see and it is a clear and obvious mistake. But we are only in the first episode ”, the words of Graziano Cesari to Pressing broadcast on Italia 1.

Juventus-Inter, Calhanoglu’s penalty to be countered or not? The slow motion of Cesari

“Calhanoglu beats, Szczęsny saves and the ball ends up in the net. Irrati whistles foul of Calhanoglu on Danilo, who anticipates the Turk with his right foot, who then touches him: for Irrati it is a foul, but it is not. Irrati gestures to retort, because someone has entered the area before the shot. De Ligt interferes and is essential, because he entered the area first. The rigor would have been repeated in any case, even without theown goal – Graziano Cesari explains to Pressing – Why didn’t he give an own goal? Because Irrati whistled a foul after the ball went into the net. Then the penalty was not beaten on a regular basis and for this reason it is repeated. Chronologically Calhanoglu commits foul on Danilofor this reason the rigor is to be countered “.

Juventus-Inter, Bastoni foul on Zakaria. “It was rigor”, Cesari’s slow motion

Graziano Cesari analyzes the rigor demanded by Juventus. “At the 53rd there is a foul of Sticks on Zakaria, there is a calf on calf. Irrati is there and gives the foul, but it is to be determined whether he is inside or outside the area. Irrati waits for the VAR Mazzoleni, but the evaluation is objective, because it is as if it were an offside and the perimeter lines are objective. You have to pay attention to the feet and the impact, not the ball: Zakaria has his foot on the perimeter line, Bastoni has his foot inside the area. The ball is far away, but it should not be considered: this is a penalty kick. An objective decision was wrong ”, the words of the former referee a Pressing.

Juventus-Inter, Allegri: “Scudetto? Juve permanently cut off”

“It was a good one Juventus. I think this team has room for improvement, we are improving, today we have verticalized more, we have found more strikers, there have been some insertions, we have also played a good game on a technical level, I am happy about this. From now on, it can finally be said that Juventus is definitively cut off from Scudetto“. The technician of the Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri, in Dazn after the 1-0 defeat against Inter for the penalty scored by the Nerazzurri. “If we had won? A lot with the ifs and with the buts we are not going anywhere. We now have to try to score as many points as possible to keep fourth place and prepare for next year, in the starting blocks, to try to win the championship “. “There are margins for this team to improve, next year will be a year they play together. Already today I liked the team more, Rabiot, Zakaria himself, in seeking verticalizations. Vlahovic he hit a lot of balls, there was a lot of fast action near the area, a good technique. I think all the conditions are in place to ensure that next year we will leave to win the championship. We will meet after a year spent together and therefore we will certainly do better “, concluded Allegri.

