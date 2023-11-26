Juventus-Inter 1-1, Lautaro responds to Vlahovic

Juventus and Inter share the stakes in the Sunday postponement of the 13th matchday of Serie A. The 1-1 result allows Inzaghi’s team to remain at the top of the table with 32 points, with the Bianconeri following on 30. Lautaro responded to Vlahovic’s goal for a spectacular draw, at least in the first half. For the big match at the Stadium, Allegri relies on Szczesny between the posts, with Gatti, Bremer and Rugani in defence. The surprise is Nicolussi Caviglia from the 1st minute with Rabiot and McKennie in midfield. On the flanks there are Kostic and Cambiaso and up front the duo of Chiesa and Vlahovic. Having to do without players like Pavard and Bastoni, Inzaghi deployed Darmian, De Vrij and Acerbi in defence. The wingers are Dumfries and Dimarco, while in the midfield there are Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan. Lautaro Martinez and Thuram in attack.

Juve started strong and in the 1st minute Chiesa served Rabiot with a heel on the left, the Frenchman crosses to the center for Cambiaso who volleys with his left foot, missing the target. The Nerazzurri responded in the 4th minute with Thuram heading Dimarco’s free kick. The match is open and in the 15th minute, following a very long throw-in by McKennie in the area, Chiesa finds the ball at the height of the penalty spot, but with the left foot completely missing the goal. The back-and-forth leads to Lautaro hitting a header in the 18th minute, finding Szczesny’s catch.

The Bianconeri sink again in the 27th minute and find the advantage: Vlahovic starts the action by stopping a difficult ball in the midfield and launching Chiesa into the open field, who again serves the attacker in the area, a first-time shot with Vlahovic’s right-footed shot and the goal makes it 1-0. Inter’s reaction is immediate and in the 31st minute Barella tries but stifles the shot.

The goal comes shortly after. In the 33rd minute the ball goes to Thuram who crossed low in the center of the area with Lautaro anticipating Gatti and beating Szczesny with his right foot for the 1-1 and the 13th goal in the league. At the start of the second half in the 50th minute, Barella played well and served Mkhitaryan with his heel in the area, the Armenian touched for Thuram who failed to challenge Szczesny. After a first half played at an excellent pace, the tension drops and the two teams tend not to expose themselves too much so as not to concede anything to their opponents. Carousel of substitutions by Inzaghi and Allegri but nothing important happens anymore with the two teams settling for a draw.

Juventus, Allegri: “We scored a silly goal, but it was important not to lose”

“The team gave a good performance and it wasn’t easy. It’s been three years since Juve played for a first place in the standings. We conceded a foolish goal 5′ from Vlahovic’s goal. We could have done better. Lautaro did well on the goal, but we should have fouled first. Staying two points behind Inter is a good achievement. Today, more than winning, it was important not to lose. It gives you a different awareness to continue growing. Losing could have hurt us.” explains Massimiliano Allegri after the 1-1 draw between Juventus and Inter.

“It wasn’t easy for everyone. Even for me, who hadn’t played a match for the top of the table in a while. The boys did well, but we can improve. Now Monza will be there, it will be a tough challenge”, underlines the Juventus coach. Juve fighting for the scudetto? “The objective remains to enter the top four. Meanwhile we maintained our 9 point lead over fifth place. Today’s match was the right one, played in the right way against a team that was waiting for the mistake to come in.”

“We were united – the words of Max Allegri -. Unfortunately we conceded this goal that we could have avoided. But it fits because we played against a great team.” And he adds: “We must have courage because fortune favors the brave. We must be compact and attack forward. We are finding more balance than in the first games in which we defended three against three in the open field. We need to continue to improve our ball management and defensive phase.”

Allegri returns to the action that led to Inter’s goal. “They were good at maneuvering at speed. Rugani could touch it with his hand and stop the play, then Bremer had to lean on Thuram to counter him. Even Gatti shouldn’t have been anticipated by Lautaro. We could have done better in that occasion”.

The Juventus coach is satisfied with Vlahovic’s performance: “Dusan played the best game since he arrived at Juve, physically and technically. I’m really happy. He is a player who had not scored in the last two months and can only improve. He’s only 23 years old.” A joke about the transfer market: “The January market doesn’t exist. I am very happy with the team. The teams are made in June.”

Inter, Inzaghi: “We’ll take the draw. We came to Turin to master the game and the rhythm”

“The way it turned out, we’ll take this draw against a team that is very good at defending itself. We remained focused and did well to equalize with a great play, even if we did something wrong when they scored. In the second half we didn’t create much, but given how the match was going we’re taking this draw that I wouldn’t have signed on the eve of the match”, the words of Simone Inzaghi after his Inter’s 1-1 draw against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

Were Inter satisfied with a draw? “The team did what it had to do, last year in an identical match we lost. It’s not easy to play against this Juventus team who defend very well, but we came to Turin to master the game and the rhythm. The boys did well to stay clear after conceding the goal.” Inter confirming their leadership in Serie A with Juventus remaining second: “They, like Milan and Napoli, are built to remain at the top of the table as the numbers demonstrate”.

“We expected a compact Juventus waiting to try the restart. We knew we would find difficulties with Barella and Mkhitaryan. I tried to change something in the middle of the pitch, but with such narrow spaces it’s difficult to find passing lines”, underlines Inzaghi. The Italian derby is over, but Inter’s calendar is very hot and the absences are noticeable (from Pavard to Bastoni via Alexis Sanchez): “It’s complicated for us, now we will have a difficult week. We are missing some important players and others are not well. We’re in an emergency and it’s not easy playing so much. I have always done rotations and I will still do them, but I will have to make some evaluations even if we have to work more.”

