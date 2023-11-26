Juventus and Inter draw 1-1 in the big match of the 13th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Nerazzurri rise to 32 points and maintain first place in the standings with a 2-point advantage over the Bianconeri, who are second at 30. Juve took the lead in the 27th minute with Vlahovic, Inter replied in the 33rd minute with Lautaro.

The match

For the big match at the Stadium, Allegri relies on Szczesny between the posts, with Gatti, Bremer and Rugani in defence. The surprise is Nicolussi Caviglia from the 1st minute with Rabiot and McKennie in midfield. On the flanks there are Kostic and Cambiaso and up front the duo of Chiesa and Vlahovic. Having to do without players like Pavard and Bastoni, Inzaghi deployed Darmian, De Vrij and Acerbi in defence. The wingers are Dumfries and Dimarco, while in the midfield there are Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan. Lautaro Martinez and Thuram in attack.

Juve started strong and in the 1st minute Chiesa served Rabiot with a heel on the left, the Frenchman crossed to the center for Cambiaso who volleyed home with his left foot, missing the target. The Nerazzurri responded in the 4th minute with Thuram heading Dimarco’s free kick. The match is open and in the 15th minute, following a very long throw-in by McKennie in the area, Chiesa finds the ball at the height of the penalty spot, but with the left foot completely missing the goal. The back-and-forth leads to Lautaro hitting a header in the 18th minute, finding Szczesny’s catch. The Bianconeri sink again in the 27th minute and find the advantage: Vlahovic starts the action by stopping a difficult ball in the midfield and launching Chiesa into the open field, who again serves the attacker in the area, a first-time shot with Vlahovic’s right-footed shot and the goal makes it 1-0. Inter’s reaction is immediate and in the 31st minute Barella tries but stifles the shot. The goal comes shortly after. In the 33rd minute, with an action started by a suspicious intervention by Darmian on Chiesa, the ball goes to Thuram who crosses low to the center of the area with Lautaro anticipates Gatti and beats Szczesny with his right foot to make it 1-1.

At the start of the second half in the 50th minute, Barella played well and served Mkhitaryan with his heel in the area, the Armenian touched for Thuram who failed to challenge Szczesny. After a first half played at an excellent pace, the two teams tended not to expose themselves too much so as not to concede anything to their opponents. Carousel of substitutions by Inzaghi and Allegri but nothing important happens anymore with the two teams settling for a draw.