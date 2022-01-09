Injury for Federico Chiesa, forced to leave the pitch during Roma-Juventus in the 32nd minute of the first half. The Juventus striker, after receiving a blow from Smalling, had received medical assistance before returning to the field. After a couple of minutes, however, he dropped to the ground, touching his left knee. Inevitable the change for Landucci, who replaces the suspended Allegri, with Kulusevski.

For the Juventus winger, it could be a cruciate ligament injury in his left knee which would mean the season is over. The 24-year-old Italian national was forced to use a Red Cross vehicle to reach the Juventus bus.