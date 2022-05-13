Juventus, the defeat in the Italian Cup weighs heavily on society. Nedved after the match would first attack the players in the locker room and then lash out at Allegri

There Juventus it was without a doubt the most successful Italian team in the last decade but the cycle now seems to be right at a conclusion. Despite an important market with the purchase of Vlahovic the results on the field were below expectations and a generational change is becoming increasingly urgent with the farewell of the flag Chiellini.

The bianconeri can rejoice for the qualification in Champions Leaguewhich only this year brought to the club’s coffers 80 million eurosbut the defeat in Italian Cup it was hard for the management to digest considering that the minimum goal for the season had already been reached. The first not to be happy with the situation seems to be Pavel Nedved.

Juventus, sparks between Nedved and Allegri: criticisms of technical choices and attitude on the bench

The vice president of the Juventus after the match he would have vented against the players in the locker room, accusing them of not having worked hard. He then ended up in the sights of the former Czech midfielder Max Allegri. Nedved he allegedly criticized some formation choices, not only on the occasion of the final in Rome, and his nervousness on the bench which then cost him his expulsion.

However Nedved he was never a big fan of Merrythe. It is no coincidence that it was he with the ex Paratici to push for the arrival of Maurizio Sarri in Turin and in the days preceding the final of Italian Cup there was talk of Tudor as a possible replacement of the Livorno coach in case of defeat with theInterwhich despite the protests of the fans will not come replayed due to a technical error by the referee. After the confrontation with the technical area Nedved he would then have expressed ad Andrea Agnelli, Arrivabene And Chrubini all his concern about the future of the team, given that little has improved in terms of the game.

