All the members of the board of directors of the Juventus Turin, including its president Andrea AgnelliThey submitted their resignation, the Italian club announced in a statement on Monday, but the problems have not ended.

The general director, Maurizio Arrivabene, He will be in charge of solving day-to-day affairs until a new council is formed, the Italian club specified.

The next general assembly is scheduled for January 18. The board of directors, of which Agnelli and his vice president are part pavel nedvedresigned “considering the centrality and relevance of the pending legal and technical-accounting issues”, in reference to an investigation by the Italian justice launched more than a year ago.

The Turin prosecutor’s office has put an eye on the practice, common in Juve, of “false exchanges” of players: cross-sales with other clubs, without financial consideration, but which allow capital gains to be recorded on the balance sheets.

The magistrates estimated these “fictitious” capital gains at around 155 million euros (around 160 million dollars) between 2018 and 2021, according to the media.

new airs

The businessman Gianluca Ferrero He has been recommended as the new president of Juventus Turin, the Italian club’s main shareholder announced on Tuesday, the day after the members of the board of directors resigned en bloc.

“Exor (the holding company that controls the Turin formation) announces that it will recommend Gianluca Ferrero to the position of president of Juventus”, the mythical club of the Italian championship in the midst of turbulence, the company owned by the Agnelli family said in a statement. Ferrero, a corporate adviser, auditor and board member of numerous companies, will take over the reins of the Italian giant at a difficult time in its history.

More problems

The problems of the team do not stop with the problem of the leaders.

Again there is talk of match fixing, this time it is noted that ‘Juve’ arranged games from 2014 to 2019.

If the investigation goes to the end and what has been said is confirmed, Juventus could return to the B-series and lose four titles that he has won during that period.

