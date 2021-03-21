In the run-up to the match that Juventus was going to play against Benevento, Cristiano Ronaldo received a shirt from Juventus president Andrea Agnelli which commemorated the 770 goals achieved by the Portuguese during his professional career. The bib bore the name ‘GOAT’ (the greatest of all time) and bore the number 770.

Cristiano converts with this new record in the second player who has scored the most goals in football history, surpassing Pele who achieved 767 goals in his entire career. The Portuguese only has the former Austrian footballer Josef Bican ahead of him, who scored 805 goals in 530 games.