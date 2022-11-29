Piazza Affari, Juventus sinks on the Stock Exchange after the resignation of the Juventus board of directors

The resignation of the president Agnelli and of the entire board of directors of Juventus have repercussions on the stock on the Stock Exchange. Despite Exor’s announcement of its intention to indicate Gianluca Ferrero to the position of president of the company, at the opening of Business Square after having made no price at the opening in Piazza Affari, the Juventus Fc stock trades negative and drops 8.24% then regains something to go around -6%.

Juventus, Gianluca Ferrero president after Andrea Agnelli

Exor communicates the intention to indicate Gianluca Ferrero in charge of president of Juventus. This is what can be read in a note in reference to the resolutions passed yesterday by the Juventus board of directors and in view of the shareholders’ meeting called for 18 January 2023. Accountant, auditor, statutory auditor and director of various companies, underlines the note , “Ferrero has solid experience and the necessary technical skills, as well as a genuine passion for the Juventus club, which make him the most suitable person to fill the position”. Exor will communicate the complete list of candidates for the renewal of the board of directors within the terms of the law.

Who is Gianluca Ferrero new president of Juventus

Gianluca Ferrero is therefore the new president of Juventus. Born in Turin in 1963, graduated in Economics and Commerce in 1988, he is chairman of the board of statutory auditors of Fincantieri, Luigi Lavazza, Biotronik Italia, Praxi Intellectual Property., P. Fiduciaria, Emilio Lavazza Sapa, Gedi Gruppo Editoriale, Nuo and Lifenet. He holds the position of statutory auditor in Fenera Holding. He is vice president of the board of directors of Banca del Piemonte and member of the board of directors of Italia Independent Group, of Lol srl and of Pygar srl.

