Juventus-Allegri forward or goodbye? The crux of the two-year contract

The Juventus bench remains one of the hot topics in recent weeks. Does Max Allegri stay or go? The coach from Livorno still has two years of contract (at 7.5 million net per season) with the Juventus club and therefore an agreement between the two parties would be needed for a possible farewell. The hypothesis of exemption is excluded. That is why at this moment nothing can be taken for granted. Is it a Juve that restarts with Allegri? “Absolutely yes, unless the club decides to change, but I have the desire, the enthusiasm. I knew we would have had difficulties in these two years, I didn’t know that this year there was this pandemonium”, the response of the Juventus coach after the match against Milan which decreed the Rossoneri’s qualification for the Champions League.

Juventus, Tudor favorite if Allegri divorces

In the event of a divorce, who will be on the Juventus bench? The favorite remains Igor Tudor: he knows the environment well both for his militancy as a player and for the year as vice-Pirlo on the bench. A good season at the helm of Marseille (third in Ligue 1 and long in the fight for the title against the battleship PSG) after an excellent year at the helm of Verona. He seems really ready for a call to a top club like Juve which will start again next year with a new cycle and football project.

Igor Tudor hot name for the Juventus bench

if the divorce with Max Allegri arrives (photo Lapresse)



Juventus, Grosso appears behind Tudor for the bench

Check out in these hours then as an alternative Fabio Grosso. The man of the 2006 World Cup in Germany has become a rampant coach. Like Tudor, he too knows Juventus well where he played for three years and who then saw him on the Juventus Primavera bench (one year as deputy then from 2014 to 2017 as coach). Then he gained experience, from Bari to Verona and Brescia, passing through Sion and since 2021 he has been coaching Frosione which he led this year to Serie A by winning the cadet championship 3 days early.

Juventus, from Thiago Motta to Gasperini… the assumptions in the background

More in the background the other hypotheses. From Gasperini (air of greetings with Atalanta after a splendid 7-year cycle) to Thiago Mottawho did well in Bologna in this championship and had been placed on the Inter bench (when it seemed that Inzaghi wasn’t sure he would stay) and then Napoli. Raffaele Palladino? Profile that many like, very good this year in Monza and for this very reason Adriano Galliani is pressing for his contract renewal.

Antonio Conte (in the stands at the Allianz Stadium for Juventus-Milan)? At the moment it is only a suggestion. The hypothesis is even less concrete Zidane: Zizou is waiting for PSG.





