Rome (dpa)

Juventus tied with its guest Atalanta 3/3, in the nineteenth stage of the Italian Football League, which also saw Roma defeat Spezia 2/0, Udinese beat Sampdoria 1/0, and Monza tied with Sassuolo 1/1.

Juventus goals were scored by Angel Di Maria in the 25th minute from a penalty kick, Arkadios Milik in the 34th minute and Danilo in the 65th minute, while Atalanta scored Ademola Lukman (two goals) in the fifth and 53rd minutes and Joachim Maihle in the 46th minute.

Juventus raised its score to 23 points in ninth place, and Atalanta raised its score to 35 points in fifth place.

It is noteworthy that Juventus had recently been deducted 15 points from its balance, due to violations, which led to its decline in the standings.

In the second match, the Roma team defeated Spezia 2-0.

Roma’s goals were scored by Stephan El Shaarawy and Tammy Abraham in the last two minutes of the first half, 49 minutes.

Rome raised its score to 37 points in fourth place, and Spezia’s balance stopped at 18 points in fifteenth place.

In the third match, Udinese snatched a thrilling 1-0 victory from its host Sampdoria. Udinese owes credit for this victory to his Nigerian defender Kingsley Ehizibo, who snatched the winning goal two minutes before the end.

The victory raised Udinese’s balance to 28 points in seventh place, and Sampdoria’s balance stopped at nine points in the penultimate position.

In the fourth match, Monza tied with Sassuolo 1/1, and Sassuolo advanced with a goal scored by Gian Marco Ferrari in the 13th minute, and Monza equalized through Gianluca Caprari in the 60th minute.

Monza raised its score to 22 points in the thirteenth place, and Sassuolo raised its score to 17 points in the seventeenth place.