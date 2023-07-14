Turin – Juventus confirms that they have started the exit procedure from Super League Project. In this regard, the Juventus website reads: “Following the press release dated 6 June 2023, with which Juventus announced that it had begun a period of discussion with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona (clubs which until then had not announced the intention to exit the Super League project) with regard to the proposed decision by Juventus to exit the Super League Project, the following is announced.

Following these discussions, and taking into account some differences on the interpretation of the agreements applicable to the Super League Project, Juventus confirms that it has started the exit procedure from the aforementioned Projectwhile remembering that, pursuant to the applicable contractual provisions, the prior consent of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and the other clubs involved in the Super League Project is required for the withdrawal to produce its effects.

