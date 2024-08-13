Juventus-Kalulu agreement with Milan. Chiesa, Milik and the Rossoneri tracks

Juventus are very busy in the transfer market these days. Incoming work is underway to define the details of the transition Pierre Kalulu from Milan: onerous loan (3/3.5 million) with right of redemption (14 million) plus bonus (3 million) and 10% on possible future resale.

There has also been talk of Juventus players who could do the reverse and wear the Rossoneri shirt: from Frederick Church (suggestion exchange with Saelemaekersbut the Italian full-back should reduce his salary) and Milik (which would be Morata’s vice, a role that the Devil has been pursuing for some time Tammy Abraham of Rome, but only if the conditions are right).

Juve also seems confident about the move Teun Koopmeiner from Atalanta (50 million plus 5 in bonuses could lead to a white smoke with the Goddess, who in the meantime has made a surprise move: Matteo Brescianini from Frosinone).

Szczesny-Juventus, termination. Then Monza?

Meanwhile, one player is saying goodbye. It is Wojciech Szczesny. THEJuventus is banking on Michele Di Gregorio (arrived from Monza) for next season as a starter: the Polish number one (who has another year left on his contract) and the Juventus club are finalizing the consensual termination and, if there are no hitches, everything should be officially defined in the next few hours. Then Szczesny will be able to decide his future: accept offers from abroad or stay in Italy where Monza is courting him after the sale of Michele Di Gregorio to Juve.

Juventus-Rugani towards farewell

Defender Daniele Rugani is also leaving: the 1994-born centre-back has had an agreement with Ajax for days but, in the last few days, a very interesting proposal has emerged for him from Saudi Arabia.