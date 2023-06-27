The goalkeeper was seen during the match placing his hand on his chest before falling to the ground, amidst a state of terror that prevailed in the stadium, and millions worried about television screens, and Chesney immediately requested the help of the team’s medical staff.

The Polish goalkeeper underwent an examination, which did not reveal any heart problems, and later told reporters curtly that he was “worried” about chest pains.

He added, “I’m fine, a little worried but I just checked and everything is fine. What happened? Fear, something that never happened to me, I was struggling even to breathe, a little anxiety and fear but now I’m much better.”

And now the 33-year-old Polish goalkeeper spoke more about the terrifying experience, saying during an interview with “Canal Plus” that he felt “on the brink of death” in these difficult moments.

Chesney explained: “It was scary and I really thought I was going to die. After passing the ball to the defender, I felt like my heart was about to explode.”

And he continued, “During a corner kick, I told (teammate Arcadius) Milik that I was injured, but the Sporting players were already taking a corner kick.”

And Chesney added: “The chest pain was horrific. To this day we do not know the cause, perhaps back or spine problems.”

The goalkeeper returned to training after a short but difficult period, and sat on the bench in a Serie A match against Sassuolo 3 days later.