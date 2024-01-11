Juventus Frosinone live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Italian Cup match

JUVENTUS FROSINONE STREAMING TV – Tonight, Thursday 11 January 2024, at 9pm Juventus and Frosinone take to the field at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, a match valid for the quarter-finals of the 2023-2024 Italian Cup. Where to see Juventus Frosinone live on TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Italian Cup match between Juventus and Frosinone will be visible live on free-to-air TV, free of charge, on Italia 1. There will be an extensive pre- and post-match program with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Juventus Frosinone's kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Thursday 11 January 2024. Live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Infinity. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Juventus Frosinone on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the two coaches' choices could be for today's match:

Juventus (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Iling Jr; Yildiz, Milik.

Frosinone (4-3-3): Turati; Monterisi, Okoli, Romagnoli, Lirola; Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Brescianini; Soulè, Kaio Jorge, Ibrahimovic.

