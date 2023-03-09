Juventus Freiburg streaming and live TV: where to see the Europa League match

JUVENTUS FRIBORG STREAMING TV – This evening, Thursday 9 March 2023, at 21 Juventus and Freiburg take to the field at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, a match valid for the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023. Where to see Juventus Freiburg on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Juventus Freiburg: where to see it on TV

The Europa League match between Juventus and Freiburg will be visible live via satellite on Sky Sport channels and free-to-air on Tv8. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Juventus Freiburg kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm today, Thursday 9 March 2023.

Where to see the match in live streaming

In live streaming, the Europa League Juventus Freiburg match will be visible via the platform, reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo, which allows you to view Sky programs on PCs and mobile devices wherever you are, NOW and DAZN. Even in some foreign country. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Match: Juventus Freiburg

Juventus Freiburg Where : Allianz Stadium, Turin

: Allianz Stadium, Turin Date: Thursday 9 March 2023

Thursday 9 March 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sports, Tv8

Sky Sports, Tv8 Streams: SkyGo, Now and DAZN

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Juventus Freiburg on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Juventus (3-4-3): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Bonucci; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Church, Vlahovic, Di Maria.

Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Flekken; Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Kübler; Doan, Eggestein, Höfler, Grifo; Sallai, Holer.