Juventus is considering the acquisition of Barcelona’s French striker Antoine Griezmann. This is reported by Football Italia.

The publication claims that Barcelona are ready to part with the 30-year-old striker. In turn, the leadership of the “old lady” sees the French as a replacement for the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo.

On May 3, it was reported that 36-year-old Ronaldo has no plans to renew his contract with Juventus. Among the options for continuing his career was named Sporting Lisbon – the first club of the Portuguese. However, on May 14, the forward’s agent noted that Ronaldo allegedly did not intend to return to his home team.

Griezmann’s contract runs until June 2024. He has 12 goals in 35 La Liga appearances in the 2020/2021 season. He joined the team in 2019.