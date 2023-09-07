Juventus, the reasons for the conviction for capital gains: this is how we reached -10 (Andrea Agnelli: photo Lapresse)

Juventus, the Prisma trial changes location and for the former managers it is a victory. The decision of the Supreme Court

There Juventus scores a point in court, the Prism process at his expense it must be redone. The decision of the Cassation is clear: “Turin is incompetent in this matter and the documents are to be transferred to Rome“. Thus the machine of the Prosecutor of the Piedmontese capital stops, everything passes into the hands of the prosecutors of capitolini. This is the decision of the Court of Cassation on the territorial jurisdiction of the trial for the Prisma investigation, against Juventus and 12 suspects including former Juventus leaders, from Lambs And Nedved to Paratici And Arrive wellaccused – for various reasons – of insider trading, false social communicationsobstacle to supervision.

After the closing of the hearings the supreme judges of the Fifth criminal section they had five days to publish the device, which arrived within a day. In the last hearing held yesterday it was the defenses to request, for territorial jurisdiction, the move a Milanor alternatively Romeof the proceeding.

