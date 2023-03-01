Juventus, presented the appeal to the Guarantee Committee against the 15 penalty points

Shortly before the derby won 4-2 against Turin, Juventus filed an appeal with the Coni Guarantee College regarding the 15-point penalty in the standings imposed by the FIGC for the capital gains case. As made official by Coni, the Board of Guarantee also received the appeals of the former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and former sporting director Fabio Paratici. As part of the investigation into capital gains, Agnelli had been sentenced by the FIGC Court of Appeal to 24 months of inhibition, for Paratici it had been 30.

Juventus, the appeal to Coni

The Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport has received the appeal filed by the company FC Juventus SpA against the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the FIGC Federal Prosecutor’s Office against the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal to the FIGC, United Sections, n. 0063/CFA-2022-2023, issued on 20 January 2023 and filed on 30 January 2023, as part of the procedure Prot. 15097/233pf21-22/GC/GR/blp and n. 0077/CFA/2022-2023, against Mr. Fabio Paratici and others, following the revocation procedure pursuant to art. 63 CGS FIGC, which declared the appeal for revocation admissible and, therefore, revoked its ruling no. 0089/CFA/2021-2022 of 27 May 2022 and, consequently, in rejecting the incidental complaints, partially accepted the complaint of the FIGC Federal Prosecutor’s Office against decision no. 0128/TFN/2021-2022 – Disciplinary Section – of 22 April 2022 and imposed, in part here, against the appellant FC Juventus SpA, the penalty of 15 points in the standings to be served in the current football season.

– principally, to cancel without postponement the contested decision for the inadmissibility of the appeal for revocation of the Federal Prosecutor, in contrast with the art. 63, paragraph 2, CONI CGS and, in any case, for violation of art. 63, paragraph 1, lett. d), CGS FIGC, since the investigative documents sent by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to the Court of Turin are not “new facts” suitable for subverting the ratio decidendi of the revoked sentence;

– alternatively, to annul the contested decision without postponement for violation of the principles of hearing and due process sanctioned by articles 111 and 24 of the Constitution, art. 6 ECHR, art. 2 CONI GTC and art. 44 CGS FIGC, as well as for violation of the right of defence, due to the lack of correlation between the accusation contested in the referral deed and the sentence rendered at the end of the revocation procedure;

– moreover, to cancel without postponement the contested decision for violation of articles 4, paragraph 1, and 31, paragraph 1, CGS FIGC, in relation to the alleged will of the deferred parties to avoid the application of an accounting standard IAS 38 § 45, at the time not applied in the sector and not even ex post effectively ascertained in judgment as applicable in the present case;

– alternatively, to annul the contested decision in relation to articles 25 of the Constitution, 7 of the ECHR, 4, 30 and 31 of the CGS FIGC, for violation of the principle of materiality, as well as for violation of the principle of legality with the affirmation in the sentence of an offense not envisaged by the sports law;

– in the further alternative, to annul the contested decision for the omitted motivation with respect to decisive elements, represented in the interest of the deferred to the court, which, if considered, would have led to a different decision;

– subordinately, to cancel without delay the contested decision for extinction of the disciplinary action brought by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office due to the expiry of the terms, in application of articles 119, paragraph 3, and 44, paragraph 6, CGS FIGC, as well as art. 45, paragraph 1, CGS CONI and, in any case, to cancel the sentence for violation of the principles of due process sanctioned by art. 44, paragraph 1, CGS FIGC;

– with reference to the disciplinary treatment, to annul the contested decision for omitted motivation on the quantification of the sanctions imposed in violation of art. 12 CGS FIGC and in violation of the principle of proportionality in the disciplinary treatment pursuant to articles 3 and 27 of the Constitution and, in any case, for violation of the principle of specialty in relation to the contestation of art. 4 CGS FIGC in addition to art. 31, paragraph 1, CGS FIGC against Juventus FCSpA;

– alternatively, to annul the contested decision for failure to give reasons regarding the existence of art. 6 CGS FIGC disputed against Juventus FCSpA;

– in the further alternative, to annul the contested decision for omitted reasons regarding the presence of the Company’s organisational, management and control model, relevant as exculpatory or at least mitigating, pursuant to articles 6 and 7 CGS FIGC, as well as for insufficient motivation on the alleged absence of internal documents and procedures aimed at tracing the criteria for the evaluation of players;

– in the extreme alternative, to order the referral to the competent federal sports justice body, which will want – according to the principle of law sanctioned by the Guarantee College – to reform the contested decision in favor of the appellant.

During the preliminary investigation, he requests that the Guarantee Board wish to acquire, pursuant to art. 59, paragraph 7, CGS CONI, the file relating to the proceeding before the Federal Court of Appeal which issued the sentence which is the subject of today’s appeal.

