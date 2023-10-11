Juventus, Fagioli under investigation: possible bets on illegal platforms

Another tile in the house Juventus. According to what “La Stampa” reports, the midfielder Nicolò Fagioli would be investigated by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office for “betting on illegal platforms”. If it were ascertained, it would be a crime pursuant to Article 24 of the Code of Sports Justice, which could cost the young Juventus player from a minimum of an inhibition to a maximum of a disqualification of approximately three years (plus a fine ).

“Gambling is not a crime. But doing it on illegal platforms is. The question is legal. Gambling on illegal platforms, in fact, is a violation which is generally resolved with an oblation, which extinguishes the crime”, specifies “La Stampa”. On a sporting level, however, the problem is linked to the type of bets that Fagioli would have placedAn important aspect to verify: every sportsman, in fact, cannot bet on the discipline he practices

